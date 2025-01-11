













































The meeting Turin – Juventus of Serie A, which takes place at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino at 6:00 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Torino – Juventus

Classification and statistics between Torino – Juventus

Torino arrives at the match after having faced each other the day before the



Parma



while Juventus played their last Serie A match against



Atalanta



. He Turin currently occupies the position number 11 of Serie A with 22 points, while their rival,

Juventusoccupies the place 5 with 33 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Serie A matches of the day, the Torino schedule, the Juventus schedule and the Serie A statistics. You can also check the Serie A standings.