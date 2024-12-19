The alliance confirms that Congress has a right-wing majority and nullifies the Government’s commitment to its left-wing partners to save its fiscal package
Junts and the PNV have caused new displeasure to the Government of Pedro Sánchez. This time, the two parties have joined forces with the PP to support a Senate amendment that repeals the tax on energy companies. It is the same as the Ministry of…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Junts #PNV #join #repeal #energy #tax #invalidate #Treasury #promise
Leave a Reply