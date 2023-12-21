You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Millionaires vs. Junior in the Betplay League.
César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO
Millionaires vs. Junior in the Betplay League.
The experienced player will land in Barranquilla from soccer abroad.
OF
Millionaires and Junior of Barranquilla are the Colombian teams that, upon becoming champions of the League 2023 I and II respectively, they will compete in the group stage of the Copa Conmebol Libertadores.
Thus, both clubs have the responsibility of putting together competitive squads to try to go as far as possible in the South American competition.
In search of hierarchy reinforcements, the blue of Bogota He had taken steps to sign an important winger; However, the negotiations cooled down and the shark 'showed its teeth', snatching away the bomb signing that the ambassador wanted.
According to the journalist Diego Rueda, director of VBar Snail, Junior is one step away from signing Yerson Candelo as reinforcement for the next season.
The only thing missing is for the 31-year-old player to submit the medical exams and sign your new contract with the Barranquilla club, since there would already be an agreement on the salary and contract conditions.
Yerson Candelo He played the last semester of 2023 in Aucas in Ecuador, remaining a free agent. The player can occupy full-back, midfielder or winger positions on the right sector, just as he did during his time at Atlético Nacional.
SPORTS
With information from Futbolred.
OF
