The justice system has closed the case opened against the former mayor of Barcelona Ada Colau, two months before the elections, over the projects for new green axes of the superilla of the Eixample, following a complaint filed by the former chief architect of the City Council Josep Antoni Acebillo. The superilla It has been applied to four streets in Eixample and consists of removing cars to gain public space.

More information

In a ruling, the Barcelona Court upholds the appeal presented by Colau and the former deputy mayor Janet Sanz, also investigated, by concluding that possible irregularities in the project approval process do not constitute a crime. Acebillo and the lawyers Francesc Jufresa and Ferran Grasas pointed at the time to an urban crime and embezzlement and understood that for a project like this the General Metropolitan Plan (PGM) would have to be modified.

This is the third criminal investigation against Colau that the justice system has filed in recent months: last week a Barcelona judge shelved the complaint for coercion brought against her by an investment fund and, in October, another case opened against her by the suspension of City Hall relations with Israel.

