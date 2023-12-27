Junior from Barranquilla He turned the page on achieving the tenth star and concentrates on seeking reinforcements for the Copa Libertadores 2024, tournament in which they will compete from the group stage.

There are several names associated with the Shark team. Yimmi Chará, who spent time at the club between 2017 and 2018, is finalizing details to join the team led by the coach Arturo Reyes. “We hope that if things happen, it will be in the best way, and we will be able to contribute,” Chará said to the Caracol Radio's VBar.

Yimmi Chará, in his time in Junior.

Víctor Cantillo, real option for Junior

Another name related to Junior de Barranquilla is Victor Cantillo, who has already started negotiations with the team leaders to return home, as confirmed this Wednesday Fuad Char, club shareholder when asked about a possible return of the midfielder.

“Yes, Cantillo is coming to Barranquilla tomorrow to talk to me,” the former politician said in an interview with El Heraldo about the possible hiring of the 30-year-old player.

The idea of ​​the rojiblancos is to put together a squad at the level of international competition and they want to take advantage of the opportunities that the transfer market is leaving.

Midfielder – Víctor Cantillo (Atlético Junior): only player to exceed 1,000 successful passes in the 2019 Apertura (1,253); In addition, he contributed four assists. Photo: Guilermo González/CEET

Cantillo is free after ending his contract with him Corinthians of Brazil, but the negotiation with the player is not easy due to the high salary demands, explained Fuad. “He has high economic aspirations. I hope it can be made within our reach,” he noted.

Rafael Pérez approaches Junior

Rafa Perez It would also be another of Junior's luxury reinforcements for the 2024 season. As revealed in ESPN Argentinathe central defender is experiencing a delicate situation with San Lorenzo de Almagro and claims some salary payments that are owed to him.

“It is very difficult for Rafael Pérez to wear the San Lorenzo shirt again. From the player's side they say that That time that San Lorenzo had to pay the debt of 100,000 dollars fell, while in San Lorenzo they say that it was paid in full and within the stipulated period and that it has to be presented. This looks like a long time“, they explained in the aforementioned media.

In Argentina they anticipate that a novel could be experienced in the player's future, the club demands a financial payment for his transfer and Junior is looking for him as a free agent. In fact, there is already talk that passed medical exams and sent his dog, a French bulldog, to Barranquilla.

“The issue is that Rafa Pérez had a medical check-up with Junior from Barranquilla on Tuesday (December 26) and San Lorenzo does not want him to go free. In an investigation we did this week, we discovered that a service that is dedicated When transporting pets, he took his French bulldog to Barranquilla. If he took the bulldog, he would already be there, but his case is one for a novel,” said the journalist.

