In Russia, they may allow the use of used spare parts for repairs under compulsory motor liability insurance by the end of 2024, the head of the All-Russian Union of Insurers (VUS) Evgeny Ufimtsev said in an interview with Izvestia. He emphasized that reusing certain components will not increase risks. It is worth considering that the average age of the Russian vehicle fleet is 15 years.

“We brought in the research institute of motor transport. In July 2024, we will receive a list of parts that can be reused when repairing the car. And also explanations of how the condition of such spare parts should be assessed in order to decide whether they can be used safely,” said the head of the VSS.

After this, the union will come up with an initiative to adjust the regulations and the law to allow the parts to be reused in some cases, added Evgeny Ufimtsev. According to him, the issue will be discussed with the Central Bank, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Transport.

