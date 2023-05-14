Sunday, May 14, 2023
Junior vs. Pereira, LIVE: at stake, the classification to the home runs

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 14, 2023
in Sports
Junior vs. millionaires

Photo:

Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency


Junior vs. millionaires

Junior vs. millionaires

Photo:

Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency

Junior vs. millionaires

The game is played at the Roberto Meléndez stadium in Barranquilla.

Junior and Deportivo Pereira play a key match for the qualification to the semifinal home runs of the League, at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium, in Barranquilla.

Those led by Hernán Darío Gómez left the first eight on Friday, when La Equidad beat Bucaramanga 1-0 in Techo. However, a victory puts them back in the qualifying zone with a date missing.

For his part, Pereira is playing his last mathematical option. He has to win and wait for results to see if he is enough to defend the title he won in December.

Follow the game here:

Lineups of Junior and Pereira

