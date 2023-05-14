Junior vs. Pereira, LIVE: at stake, the classification to the home runs

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Junior vs. millionaires
Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency
Junior vs. millionaires
The game is played at the Roberto Meléndez stadium in Barranquilla.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Junior and Deportivo Pereira play a key match for the qualification to the semifinal home runs of the League, at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium, in Barranquilla.
Those led by Hernán Darío Gómez left the first eight on Friday, when La Equidad beat Bucaramanga 1-0 in Techo. However, a victory puts them back in the qualifying zone with a date missing.
For his part, Pereira is playing his last mathematical option. He has to win and wait for results to see if he is enough to defend the title he won in December.
Follow the game here:
Lineups of Junior and Pereira
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Junior #Pereira #LIVE #stake #classification #home #runs
Leave a Reply