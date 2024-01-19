Junior won by a little, but he won. He managed to resolve a complicated match against Millonarios in Barranquilla, winning just 1-0, but that goal gave him some peace of mind in the first leg of the Super League. With that small advantage he will arrive at El Campìn, where next Wednesday Millonarios will try to take his home team in search of the first title of the year.

It was a very even game, very balanced, with two teams that showed that the season has just started, that they need to get ready after the preseason. With a Junior who is looking to add his new chips, and with a Millonarios who, although he has his base team, was far from the level he is known for.

The first half was a dispute of many precautions. Neither of them wanted to be careless, they didn't want to give anything away, not give their rival a chance.

Junior showed some glimpses of what he wants after being champion of the last championship. Now with Victor Cantillo and Yimmi Chara that as great reinforcements are beginning to be inserted into the team's scheme.

But the first time passed without joy, without emotions, without anguish. It was 45 minutes of too much study, without any approaches to the goals.

The second half was something else, it was more similar to a final like the one that was being played. Junior took the field with greater determination, with greater clarity, with oiled pieces. It was then that the first dangerous arrivals and the first interventions by goalkeeper Álvaro Montero began to appear, such as a shot he took from Caicedo when the coastal fans were already shouting the first goal of the game.

Millonarios, who lost Luis Paredes due to injury, was left without lights, without clarity. The ball barely reached him Leonardo Castroespecially when Mackalister Silva left the court.

As the minutes passed, Junior took over the actions, weaving, searching, creating, in a constant search for Carlos Baccato define.

Until the transcendental action of the match arrived, a quick play, Pacheco entered the area, Quiñones did not see him, he did not notice his appearance, he knocked him down without realizing it and immediately the referee Diego Ruiz declared the penalty, when 73 minutes had passed .

Bacca, the scorer, the gunner, Junior's reference took the ball in his hands, with his serenity as a scorer, he placed the ball, looked at Montero, looked at the goal, took a run and placed the ball to the side, deceiving the goalkeeper , and unleashed the Barranquilla euphoria with the shout of a goal, 1-0.

Junior deserved it, Junior was the owner of the ball and the actions, Junior was getting closer and that goal, regardless of the doubts in the penalty, was right against a Millonarios team that did not wake up in that second half.

Junior cheered up, filled with air, launched his new attacks, and very quickly had another attempt at celebration, this time for a handball in the Arias area. But before the execution, the referee reviewed the VAR and realized that it was not a punishable handball. The game continued the same.

Millonarios finally reacted, already with the debut of the attacker Santiago Giordana, launched his offensive plays and in one of those Leo Castro almost scored the tying goal. He was not given. Then Giordana finished and saved the goalkeeper. And that was it. Millonarios lost the first leg, but was left with a lot of life for the second leg.

