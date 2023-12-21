The echoes of the grand final of the 2023-II League still resonate, in which Junior managed to bring the definition of the title to shots from the penalty spotwith a goal from Vladimir Hernández in the 90th minute.

In the end, those led by Arturo Reyes, with a great performance by goalkeeper Santiago Mele, achieved the tenth star for the Barranquilla team, which had won 3-2 in the first leg. The 2-1 score in the second game forced a tiebreaker.

The League is already beginning to prepare its next edition and this Thursday the draw for the calendar for the next championship will take place. But now, Dimayor presented its balance of the tournament.

The ideal team of the League, without players from Nacional, Millonarios and América

After an analysis of statistics and performance of each player during the semester, Dimayor's supplier, Opta, chose those that were the most outstanding, in which Junior dominates the list with the contribution of four footballers.



Jermein Peña, Gabriel Fuentes, Homer Martínez and the golden boot with 18 goals, Carlos Bacca lead the list, while the runner-up Independiente Medellín surprisingly put a player who was their scorer Edwuin Cetré, who fought the scoring table by finishing with 15 notes.

On the other hand, Águilas Doradas, who had a great season by finishing undefeated in the round-robin phase, contributed three players, with Marco Pérez, Jhon Freddy Salazar and Jeison Quiñones being chosen.

In addition, the list also includes Deportes Tolima goalkeeper Neto Volpi, who recorded 88 saves and kept a clean sheet 11 times, and his teammate Yeison Guzmán, while Gendry Cuervo, Envigado's right back, also joins in for his 44 interceptions. Curiously, the oranges were last.

In the ideal team of the League there are no players from Millonarios, Nacional and América.

The ideal cnce of the 2023-II League

Neto Volpi – Sports Tolima

Geindry Cuervo – Envigado

Jermein Pena – Junior

Jeison Quiñones – Águilas Doradas

Gabriel Fuentes – Junior

Homer Martínez – Junior

Jhon Freddy Salazar – Golden Eagles

Yeison Guzmán – Deportes Tolima

Edwuin Cetré – Independiente Medellín

Marco Pérez – Golden Eagles

Carlos Bacca – Junior

