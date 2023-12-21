His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, congratulated His Excellency Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia, on the occasion of the victory of the Serbian Progressive Party in the parliamentary elections.

His Highness wrote on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter): “I congratulate the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, on the victory of the Serbian Progressive Party he leads in the recent parliamentary elections, wishing him further success in leading his people towards progress and development.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan added, “The UAE and Serbia have a comprehensive strategic partnership and continue to work together to achieve the goals of this partnership for the benefit of their people.”