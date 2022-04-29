Sales rose 19 percent in the Americas, and rose 10 percent in Europe and China. Apple shares rose 2.3 percent in after-market trading.

Apple’s total revenue for the last quarter was $97.3 billion, up 8.6 percent from the same period a year ago, and above analysts’ average estimate of $93.89 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Quarterly revenue from worldwide phone sales was $50.6 billion, up 5.5 percent from the same period last year and above average estimates of $47.88 billion.

Services sales, Apple’s second-largest segment after the iPhone, increased 17 percent to $19.8 billion, topping the average estimate of $19.71 billion.

Earnings of $25 billion, or $1.52 a share, easily exceeded analysts’ expectations of $23.2 billion, or $1.43 a share.

Apple also announced a five percent increase in dividends to $0.23 per share, and the Board of Directors’ approval to repurchase shares with an additional $90 billion.

The company said iPad sales fell 2 percent to $7.65 billion due to supply chain restrictions. It is still higher than analysts’ average estimate of $7.14 billion.

Revenue from Mac computers, which is also affected by supply chain problems, rose 14.7 percent to $10.4 billion, compared with estimates of $9.25 billion.

Sales of wearable devices, home speakers and accessories rose 12 percent to $8.8 billion, compared with estimates of $9.05 billion.