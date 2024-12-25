The Brazilian forward returns to his team’s formation after two days without participating in full negotiations for his departure to Nervión, which has not yet been resolved.





He Sevilla FC remains very aware of the options for the possible hiring of Juninhoforward for Qarabag of Azerbaijan, as a reinforcement for the January market. The player had also been used as a method of pressure to reduce the cost of the operation by claiming that he was not in a position to play some games with his team while the dialogue between the parties was developing and expressing his desire to join the Sevilla club. .

However, Juninho has played again with his team these days reconsidering this attitude. He did so as a starter in his league in his team’s 2-0 victory against second-placed Araz PFK. He was on the grass for 60 minutes.

The Qarabag technician had already declared, Gurban Gurbanovthat Juninho asked him not to participate in the previous week’s match against Shamakhi. «Juninho was very happy when he heard Sevilla’s offer. I thank the player for his sincere behavior. His departure can cause us problems like any other player. Because newcomers have adaptation problems. It’s good to receive an offer from a club like Sevilla. Currently, negotiations are ongoing,” he said then.

However, now the player returns to his team since the negotiation is not yet as advanced as Sevilla and Juninho himself would like, since Qarabag is asking for around five million euros for a footballer who has ten goals and three assists in 26 games this season with his team.









In any case, in Nervión they follow two groups since they are also negotiating to try to obtain the incorporation of Rubén Vargas.