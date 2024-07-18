June 2024 was the month warmest on record, marking the thirteenth consecutive month of record temperatures according to the European climate service Copernicus. This The month saw global temperatures rise 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels for the twelfth month in a row.

A clear sign of climate change

According to Nicolas Julien, senior climate scientist at Copernicus“global temperature continues to rise at a rapid rate.” This is a clear signal that we are getting closer to 1.5 degrees Celsius limit set by the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

Why is the 1.5 Degree Limit Important?

The 1.5 degree limit is crucial because it represents a turning point reference to avoid the most devastating impacts of climate change. Despite this, Julien and other experts they believe that this threshold will not be overcome long term until there is a prolonged period of warming of twenty or thirty years.

June 2024 saw an average of 16.66 degrees Celsiusbeating the previous record of June 2023 by 0.14 degrees. This heat has hit hard several regions, including southeastern Europe, Turkey, eastern Canada, and many others. In Pakistan, temperatures have reached 47 degrees, causing many heat strokes.

According to Carlo Buontempo, director of Copernicus, “this situation is more than just a statistical oddity; it is a continuous change in our climate.” Andrew Dessler of Texas A&M University also stressed how for the poorest this heat represents a suffering and how in the future climate change will affect more and more people.

The Influence of El Niño and the Oceans

The phenomenon natural of El Nino has played a significant role in rising global temperatures. Most of the heat generated from climate change is absorbed by the oceans, which take longer to warm up and cool down.

In addition, ship emissions standards have reduced air pollution, which in the past has slightly masked the effect of greenhouse gases. With less particles pollutants in the air, the effect of global warming has become more obvious.

Zeke Hausfatherclimatologist of Stripes and Berkeley Earthsaid there is a 95% chance that 2024 will exceed the 2023 as the warmest year on record. However, Julien warns that this wave of heat It could end soon, even if the change climate will continue to pose a threat.

Andrew Weaver of the University of Victoria points out that the Earth is on track for 3 degrees of warming if emissions are not urgently reduced. Andrea Dutton of the University of Wisconsin warns that each new temperature record increases the likelihood of climate crises that they might hit anyone.

Copernicus uses data from satellitesships, aircraft and weather stations of All the world to monitor the climate. Even Noaa and NASA they provide monthly climate analyses, but with slightly different methodologies.

What do you think? Do you think we are doing enough to fight climate change?