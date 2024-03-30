Mazatlán, Sinaloa without banda music on its beaches? Without a doubt it is very difficult to imagine. In recent days there was a great controversy in “The Pearl of the Pacific”, before the alleged attempt to ban banda music on port beachessince some hoteliers and representatives of tourist companies asked for greater order or regulation for the musicians who played on the beaches during these days of Holy Week, since this is not to the liking of some foreign tourists.

Many banderos demonstrated in the streets of Mazatlán, Sinaloaand as expected, Police officers treated them as if they were criminals.. The singer Julio Preciadoone of the great exponents of Regional Mexicano and former vocalist of Banda El Recodo de Don Cruz Lizárraga (“The mother of all bands”), reacted to the restrictions on his fellow musicians in the port and sent a clear message to those who travel to “The Pearl of the Pacific” and do not like banda music.

In an interview for the program “Ventaneando”, Julio Preciado57 years old and originally from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, does not agree with the schedule that the corresponding authorities imposed for bands to play on the beaches. “I had to see the accreditations of the musicians, where they were allowed to work on the beach from 10 in the morning to eight at night, I don't know what the problem was that they were allowed to work longer, so the “Where are the other clubs going to stay, the people who go to the bars, the nightclubs in Mazatlán, where there is also banda music, that is to the detriment of the people who also go to work in those places.”

Having said that, Julio Preciadowho will soon retire from the stage, asks tourists who do not like banda music and want to rest, not to come to Mazatlán, Sinaloa, during Holy Week“because during Holy Week not even Mazatlans have the right to go out.”

Edgar González Zatarain, Municipal President of Mazatlan Sinaloaannounced that Northern bands and groups will be able to play on the beaches until 7:00 p.m., extending the hours on the boardwalk depending on the influx of people. The regulation establishes that the participation of foreign groups will not be allowed on the beaches, only those who have permission, the number of band members will be regulated and the use of loud horns or amplifiers is prohibited.

