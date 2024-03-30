Ice hockey | HIFK's hero Jori Lehterä singled out another creditable player: “Cold cool professional”

Jori Lehterä became the hero of the sixth quarter-final match. The decision lasted until the seventh match.

Helsinki IFK picked up a third consecutive shutout win as the Pelicans fell 2-1 in the first overtime of Saturday's Game 6 of the quarterfinals.

The match series is now tied at 3–3. The seventh match will be played on Tuesday in Lahti.

The hero of the sixth match was HIFK's golden helmet Jori Lehteräwhich blew up the sold-out Helsinki Hall into a storm of screams in 68:26.

The maestro-like playmaker is not really known as a tough shooter, but in Saturday's thriller, Lehterä decided to surprise.

“When you don't shoot terribly, then sometimes you can surprise and the shot is catchy”, Lehterä elaborated.

HIFK is getting off the bridge.

The goal was Lehtera's first in the playoffs this spring. Lehterä has collected 1+3 performances in six matches.

The grove bravado in ventilations is always a “jerk” of the jersey, but in front of the packed Nordenskiöldinkatu ice rink, the Konkarisenterti fanned wildly and with great emotion.

“I didn't manage to count whether it was a double piston, but it was sharp. I got a little lost in the calculations myself, and I didn't remember that I'm that sharp.”

Lehterä showed that, despite the fast pace of the game and big minutes of play, the 36-year-old star center has enough energy to push and come forward in decisive moments.

“Yeah, at least for ventilating,” Lehterä grinned.

Yet on Tuesday evening, HIFK was a goal away from an early summer vacation, when the fourth match stretched into the third overtime. The Pelicans had won the first three games.

Now the situation has turned quickly, when HIFK has been able to take three mounts with their backs against the wall. Lehterä emphasizes discipline and patience in turning the course.

“In the first games, emotion guided us too much, we were impatient and wanted to solve the game all the time. Pelicans is such a good team that a little faltering will pay off,” Lehterä said.

Jori Lehterä took the team on his backpack on Saturday.

However, Lehterä didn't start banging on his braces, even though the series has resulted in a blatant result for HIFK.

“The Pelicans have home advantage going into the deadlock game and we have a three-game winning streak, so I would say that we have a pretty even starting point for Tuesday's game as well. I can not wait. Now let's take a proper breather and on Monday we'll see how the tactics are in shape,” Lehterä announced.

Although on Saturday, Lehterä was the celebrated hero in Nordis' Saturday games, HIFK's most valuable player has stood between the posts in the last games.

Commanded between the posts for the third match of the match series Niko Hovinen has been in a freezing mood.

Hovinen, 36, has conceded only two goals in the last three winning matches.

“A cool professional who doesn't get too nervous for nothing. He comes to take care of his business and then drives to Turku to hug his mother. It's a man with a capital M,” Lehterä beamed.