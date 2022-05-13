Gentleman.- Julio Menchaca Salazar candidate of Brunette and allies for the government of the state of Hidalgo proposed involve residents to improve communication channels to the communities and the backwardness in infrastructure that they present.

This is how the candidate considered it when participating in the second debate organized by the State Electoral Institute of Hidalgo (IEEH), that put to debate the concerns of citizens in matters of public works, education and other issues.

In his message, he recalled that in Hidalgo there are 4,900 kilometers of unpaved roads, a product of abandonment and neglect by past administrations, for which he reiterated the need to create communication channels so that the opportunity is available to the communities.

“As the federal government is doing in other regions, we are going to call for the participation of the inhabitants using materials from the region, lowering costs,” Menchaca mentioned during the second IEEH debate.

With this “transformation,” Julio Menchaca assured, the life of the people of Hidalgo will be improved and changed, just as the priority works of the federal government have done, such as the refinery and the new airport.