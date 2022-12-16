Saturday, December 17, 2022
Julio César, former Brazilian goalkeeper: “I’m going to support France”

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 16, 2022
in Sports
He talked about the World Cup final in Qatar.

The exporter of the Brazilian team Julius Caesar has a candidate for the final Qatar World Cup: “I, as a Brazilian, have to support France!”, he said with a smile.

“I adore Messi. For me he’s incredible, sensational, it’s nice to watch him play. But there’s this healthy rivalry between Brazil and Argentina. If Brazil were in the final obviously the Argentines would be against us. We’re not going to be hypocritical right now “he told reporters in Doha.

The former goalkeeper, who participated this Thursday in a match between Fifa legends, assured that “non-Brazilian soccer lovers are making a lot of effort for Messi to win the Cup because of his history, because of the career he has built up to now”.

World Cup player with ‘Canarinha’ in 2006, 2010 and 2014 -where he conceded all seven goals (7-1) in the semifinal against Germany-the former goalkeeper Inter de Milan (ITA) commented on the painful removal of Brazil at the hands of Croatia in the quarterfinals.

“Any elimination is bad. Because one schedules, does all internal work, prepares well. I think it was no different with the Brazilian team. We saw how united the ‘Seleção’ was, they showed it,” he said.

“But unfortunately football is football. And sometimes not even the best win. So I think that in this way some kind of learning is obtained to take to the World Cup 2026“, he pointed out.

AFP

