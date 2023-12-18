The journalist Juliana Oxenford He said goodbye to his program 'Al style Juliana', which was broadcast on the ATV signal, and before leaving the screens he indicated that “someone powerful asked for his head on the channel.” Given this, Magaly Medina He admitted in front of cameras that he demanded Juliana's expulsion on one occasion. After this controversy, the driver Rodrigo Gonzalez He confronted the 'Urraca' on his TV space and defended Oxenford, who came out to speak out about what the popular 'Peluchín' mentioned.

What did 'Peluchín' say to Magaly after admitting that she asked for Juliana to leave ATV?

The TV presenter Magaly Medina revealed that she once asked for her colleague to be removed Juliana Oxenford of ATV for this reason: “I haven't asked for your head this year, not now. I did it when you started with your castillist speech (…). Don't put political labels on me because I don't have them. (Castillo) he filled the entire state apparatus with corrupt people. “I don't defend that, I don't want to.”

After that, Rodrigo González, 'Peluchín', He sent a strong message to his ex-friend Magaly Medina through his program 'Love and Fire': “A bad person can never be a good professional… This only shows what he is… I say it, because I know what I'm talking about.”

What did Juliana Oxenford say in support of Rodrigo González?

Juliana Oxenford He is an active figure on social networks and through his X account (formerly Twitter) he spoke out about the support that Rodrigo González gave him in the face of the controversy with Magaly Medina. In this regard, the journalist published a forceful message.

“And if we talk about ideologies, I believe in the liberal economy, in private enterprise, in freedom of expression, in human rights. I am not from the left and I am not from the right either. If it were, I would say so. I am a person who believes and defends democracy. Of course, never a Fujimori,” he said.