The manga of Dragon Ball Super has been for months in a situation that was predictable, since everything that happened in the movie was being adapted. super hero, the same one in which we saw Gohan and Piccolo take the role of protagonists, then Goku and Vegeta They were not available. And now that the pages have finished being drawn, people were already wondering what the next arc will be, since it is confirmed that this work is going to continue for a few more years before reaching Z's epilogue.

For a few days, an editor of the magazine V-Jump He warned fans that in number 100 of this manga there would be an important surprise, which would supposedly change the course of the work towards what we will see in the following months and that, therefore, fans would not want to miss. However, in this episode we have only seen what was already known, the defeat of Cell Max and only one addition that was not included in the film, that is that carmine of the red patrol has survived the attack.

After that the following quote has been noted: “the crisis on earth is over, but the battle of the superheroes is not over yet!” implying that Trunks and Goten They could return to the mini story that has been told about them, because they even got costumes related to the world of heroes. But leaving this part so ambiguous has ended up disappointing fans, as they expected to see Goku either Broly back after leaving them on the back burner for quite some time.

In fact, through social networks they have made their disappointment known because they have not really been shown anything that they do not know, and with that in mind they would have preferred that the editor of said magazine not say anything in advance, since although there are something new, it's not that relevant. On the other hand, there are people who are looking for an adaptation of the saga of Moor to anime format, but it seems that Toei Animation is waiting more time for enough progress in the manga to start production.

Remember that the number 101 Dragon Ball Super It will be the real step forward.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: Personally, I feel that they are taking a long time to continue animating this manga, and I am worried that they are going to end it and Toei Animation is not dedicated to doing anything about it. We'll see in the future if they want to continue or let Super die with the Super Hero movie.