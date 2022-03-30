Tonight, March 29, more than 40,000 Peruvians came to the National Stadium to support the team in the Peru vs. Paraguay for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. However, several programs were also broadcast at the same time, and one of them was the newscast “Al Estilo Juliana” under the leadership of Juliana Oxenford.

On Twitter, a user sent a message to the journalist saying “Juliana, (Oxenford) I am sorry to tell you that you will be without an audience for today”, because the tuning was focused on the game. It didn’t take long for Oxenford to reply. “I have it clear. It doesn’t matter, it’s all for the game. Let’s go darling***” answered.

In the end, Ricardo Gareca’s team was the winner with two goals in the first half, scored by Gianluca Lapadula and Yoshimar Yotún, so the team has now qualified for the playoffs and is closer to Qatar 2022.

The program “Al Estilo Juliana” was broadcast at the same time as the Peru vs. Paraguay for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. Photo: Juliana Oxenford/Twitter

Juliana Oxenford told details of her childhood on the JB program on ATV

Press woman Juliana Oxenford was invited to the comedy program JB on ATV and surprised Jorge Benvaides himself by recounting passages from her life that no one knew about. During the child’s sketch she Arturito she asked him: “Is it true that when you were a child you sold menus in La Victoria and when you returned to the moradito with your mom, each one carried her chaira for the choros?

“My mom worked at a land terminal. She had her cafeteria, her menu; She worked from Monday to Friday (…). I attended, I was the waitress; my mom was the one who sold. My mom was like the administrator; she was there in the box, the one she collected. When she went, she helped, she attended the tables, my brothers too, “replied the host of” Juliana style “.

Juliana Oxenford against the ruling of the TC in favor of the release of Alberto Fujimori

Former President Alberto Fujimori could be released from prison after a ruling in his favor by the Constitutional Court. Upon hearing this news, the journalist Juliana Oxenford was totally against her and expressed her outrage on social networks. As recalled, the former president is serving a sentence for crimes against humanity.

Post by Juliana Oxenford Photo: Twitter