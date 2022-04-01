Jaime Chincha It has gone viral on Twitter, because he has no longer been seen on his program “Nada está dice”, from the RPP station, since last Thursday, March 24. The event occurred unexpectedly and without any prior explanation, for which his followers raised their voices of protest on social networks. One of his colleagues, Juliana Oxenford, raised her voice in protest.

What did Juliana Oxenford say about Jaime Chincha?

The ATV Noticias journalist lamented the departure of Jaime Chincha from RPP and affirmed that she is aware of his ethical values ​​as a communicator. In addition, she said that he considers him “a voice” that Peruvian television needs.

“ I find out that Jaime Chincha is no longer in RPP . a pity I have known Jaime since college and I know your decency and honesty . In these times, a brave voice that is sorely lacking on TV. I’m sure we’ll hear from him soon,” wrote the driver of “Al Juliana style.”

Juliana Oxenford regrets the departure of Jaime Chincha from RPP. Photo: capture Twitter

However, so far, the press man has not confirmed that he has resigned from RPP. What is certain is that on Friday, March 25, Fernando Carvalho replaced him in the studio.

Speculation on social media indicates that Jaime Chincha would continue working on television with a talk show.

Jaime Chincha: fans ask him to return to RPP

On Twitter, Jaime Chincha’s name was shared by many of his fans. Everyone demands that the RPP station return the journalist to “nothing is said”.

“ The only reason to see RPP was Jaime Chincha now not by chance do I put that channel”, “RPP is running out of its best elements”, “Jaime Chincha the only thing worthwhile in RPP”, “RPP has died”, “I only watched RPP for him”, were some of netizen comments.

Twitter users speculate about the departure of Jaime Chincha from RPP. Photo: capture Twitter.

Jaime Chincha shows his annoyance at the hiring of Andy Polo

The journalist Jaime Chincha took advantage of the screen of his radio program to criticize the attitude of the administrators of the University Sports Club in continuing with the contract of the soccer player Andy Polo, who is denounced for physical and psychological violence towards his wife and abandonment of his two minors. sons. This happened on March 23.

In that sense, he stated: “I am very sorry. I am going to keep saying it, because the damage caused to Mrs. Génesis Alarcón and her children is going to take a long time to repair. So while Andy Polo is at Universitario, I won’t see my team play. It hurts me that such a person has been hired in my team and, for that reason, I will not see them, as long as that man is still there. Please react. What they are doing is outrageous (…)”-

