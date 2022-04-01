Furniture with curved and wavy lines, which was a trend in the 1950s, makes a comeback in 2022. “The curvilinear shape is part of everything”, said the president of the Sierra Group, André Tissotby launching the Metropolitan collection.

One of the highlights is the Hadid sofa, a sophisticated piece that works as a central element in the decoration. “It is an invitation to well-being. Comfortable, subtle and at the same time a protagonist in any environment in which it is present”, said Tissot.

In the photo composition, he appears with the Bonny coffee table, in American oak pattern, and with the Brass puff, in natural leather with solid wood structure and metal details. Information and prices: sierra.com.br.

(Note published in issue 1267 of Dinheiro Magazine)