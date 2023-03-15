She was not silent. Juliana Oxenford expressed his indignation at the Government’s response to the seriousness of the consequences caused by Cyclone Yaku in our country. For a few days, a large number of residents have lost their homes and crops due to the mudslides. For this reason, the journalist held the authorities responsible for not having been able to act in response to the alert that had been issued since February regarding this phenomenon.

What did Juliana Oxenford say?

In the recent edition of her program, Juliana Oxenford regretted that the Government had not prevented the disaster that these rains would bring.

“Senamhi in February said that the Cyclone Yaku. We knew that anomalous characteristics were going to be presented to what the rains usually are in our country. No one imagined that we were going to have the entire north flooded. I do not doubt that there are people in the state with good faith wanting to do things well, but why those late, extemporaneous responses, when we are talking, at this time, there must be 50,000 victims. How many homes lost, how many people injured, 50 people dead. Oh my God! (…) There is no reaction capacity, there is no real understanding of what is going on inside the country, ”he said at the beginning.

Juliana Oxenford criticizes the authorities for not helping the victims

“When there is a rainstorm and the streets are flooded, we all go, ministers, to get our feet wet, with boots and we are there for the little picture. The congressmen putting up their banner saying: ‘Come help with donations'”.

“Donate part of your salary, go there to get your shoes wet, to really face the crisis that is being experienced at the national level, but no. What are you going to stain your suit, what are you going to wear jeans and some sneakers “What for? If I am a congressman and here in my seat warming up the chair I am much more comfortable,” he added.