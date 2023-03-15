Live broadcast around 16:30 | To the Moon in these outfits – Nasa announces the new spacesuits

The suits will be used for the first time on the Artemis 3 flight in November 2025.

Lunar it will be much lighter and easier to move on the surface in 2025 and beyond. At least lighter than Christmas 1972 and before.

This is certain even before the astronauts’ new moon suits are announced.

On Wednesday, the US space agency Nasa will present the outfits astronauts will wear on the surface of the moon in 2025 and perhaps years after.

The broadcast by the Reuters news agency starts around 4 p.m.

NASA and its subcontractor space company Axiom Space present moon suits on Wednesday afternoon Finnish time.

NASA will take four astronauts close to the Moon in November 2025. Two of them will land on the surface of the Moon near the South Pole.

On this Artemis 3 flight, the costumes are used for the first time. In this way, man returns to the Moon in new designs after a break of almost 53 years.

Apparently, before then, the outfits will be tested on the ISS space station.

Read more: Nasa: Man returns to the moon after a break of half a century

Artemis-the working name of the outfit used on the flight was during planning Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU).

The phrase monster roughly means “movement unit used outside the ship”.

The convoluted litany of words is apt in the sense that the moon suit is really more than a garment. It is the unit and system that keeps a person alive.

In an outfit there must be a stable pressure, which is best for the user at about the level of the Earth’s atmosphere.

Of the gases inside, there must be enough oxygen and also exhalation, i.e. the removal of carbon dioxide.

If these don’t work, moving around in the outfit gets boring right away.

The heat of the space suit has to be regulated by e.g. water circulation. On the Apollo flights, it was a capillary tube that was attached to one layer of the underwear.

Temperatures the differences on the Moon are very large between shadows and sunlight. The suit has to withstand them. A white or light color would reflect sunlight from the surface of the outfit.

The outfit must also protect against space radiation and from micrometeoroids.

Mobility is definitely better now, because the outfit is lighter. Technology has shrunk in more than 50 years, so everything can fit into a smaller space.

The joints of the suit are made to be very mobile, if you compare it to the previous moon suits worn by 12 astronauts with six hearings 1969–1972.

IN ADDITION there are two important things. The radio connection is the astronaut’s gateway from the suit to the outside world and air traffic control. It’s definitely made for a helmet better now than it was in the 1960s.

Back then, astronauts had under their helmets separate head coverfrom which the microphones had been brought near the mouth.

The visor of the helmet must protect well and can be changed. The sun glares on the Moon much worse than anywhere on Earth.

And finally, one very important thing: good and absorbent diapers suitable for adults.

You could probably slip the urine into a hidden pocket of a new outfit, for example, but it makes no sense to poop on the lunar module in the middle of a multi-hour shift.

NASA listed these conditions for a good and durable moon suit already in October 2019. All parts have probably been improved in the new outfit.

Spacesuits history in the United States dates back to for manned Mercury spaceflightswhich began in 1961. The suits for the first space flights were improved pressure suits worn by US Navy pilots.

In the 1960s, the first spacewalks and hearings raised the level of requirements for costumes.

Almost all Finns have probably seen at least one picture of a 1960s moon suit.

In a historical picture astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin standing at the Lunar Sea of ​​Tranquility base in July 1969.

Astronaut Edwin Aldrin walked on the moon in such a suit in July 1969. The new moon suit is lighter and more flexible, not least because the technologies required by the suits have been reduced in more than 50 years.

The picture was taken by Neil Armstrong, the first man on the moon. He can be seen reflected in Aldrin’s visor.

On that flight, the moonsuits of that time were used for the first time. In the combination of the heavy suit and the Moon’s low gravity, the astronauts had to learn a whole new style of walking.

It turned out to be the best way to move on the Moon light looking hopping.

“ A big concern on the Apollo flights was, somewhat surprisingly, moon dust.

in the 21st century astronauts work with different tools and also perform more complex tasks than their predecessors in the 1960s.

Safety is of course a priority even in new outfits. Thanks to the Apollo flights, costume designers knew more about the lunar environment.

Up until Apollo 17 on all Apollo flights the big concern was somewhat unexpectedly moon dust. A lot of it stuck to moon suits.

It was later revealed that the moon dust was glassy and spiky, different from the dust on Earth. It stuck to everything.

Dust came with the suits into a small lander, or as it was called then, a lunar module.

The amount of dust in the clothes was already endangering the lunar module’s oxygen production. Now that danger has certainly been taken into account.