Nothing was kept silent. Juliana Oxenford is more active than ever on social media following her departure from ATV. This occurred after the journalist admitted that the channel fired her because “her ways” were no longer convenient for the commercial interests of said media outlet. However, this situation has not prevented the former television presenter from making her voice heard in an end-of-year recount. What did she say? Find out in the following note.

What did Juliana Oxenford say?

Juliana Oxenford used your personal account instagram to send a Christmas greeting, in addition to recounting the events of 2023.

Accompanied by a selfie, the journalist noted her wishes for next year with a powerful message that rejected the corruption of the high powers of the State.

“I wish you a merry Christmas in advance. I hug you tightly and I hope that these days serve to make efforts and give us a better country to live in. A place where politicians do not take our dreams by assault, where justice stops being a privilege, where the fight against corruption does not sound like a utopia and where we can go out for a walk with our children or demonstrate without fear of being killed. All the best to each one of you, even to those who make this place a window to insult and show certain miseries“Juliana said.

What was Juliana Oxenford's farewell to the news program 'Al style Juliana' like?

Juliana Oxenford made the last edition of his program 'Juliana style on December 15 after announcing his departure from the channel on Friday, November 24. “They don't love me, that's the reason I'm leaving,” the journalist initially stated.

“I asked them: 'Why am I leaving?'… And they told me: 'Juliana, the channel is entering a kind of influencer era.' And I told them that they needed journalists, but they said that I didn't want do promotions. Why do they keep the journalistic program, but throw out the journalist?” Oxenford said.

What did Juliana Oxenford say about her departure from ATV?

The host of 'ATV Noticias: Juliana Style' informed the public that A person who works at the San Isidro channel asked that she no longer continue as a worker at the aforementioned television house..

“Here (at ATV) there is someone very powerful who has asked for my head, which is why I am leaving. I will always be grateful for the freedom I have had on this channel and hate many people who, being on this channel, are in charge of talking about me and making fun of me every day in chats, where managers and producers participate. I am a journalist and I have good sources, I have screenshots of chats,” he expressed.