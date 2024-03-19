The final trial of Jaime Lozano has begun. From now until the month of July, the Mexican coach will have to defend his place within the Mexican team, first in the CONCACAF Nations League and finally in the summer's Copa América. The first test comes on Friday in the semifinal of the zone tournament against Panama, a match for which the coach is already outlining his starting eleven with few surprises regarding what he usually puts on the field.
Gibran Araige TUDN He anticipates that Lozano will not experiment on the field and will maintain his 4-3-3, his usual system. In goal will be Guillermo Ochoa, untouchable as reported weeks ago. While the defense will be made up of Julián Araujo before the loss of Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez and Jesús Gallardo, that is, Jaime's defense continues.
In the center of the field, Lozano will bet on the best he has, being the pieces that have earned his trust: Edson Álvarez will start as the club's means of containment, at his side with a little more output would be Luis Chávez, who He has been unemployed for months due to the pause in Russian football and the triangle will be closed by Erick Sánchez who aims to be the midfielder.
The eleven must be completed with the attacking trident, Uriel Antuna will be the winger on the right, Hirving Lozano from PSV will be on the opposite wing and as for the eternal dispute of the '9', the source affirms that Henry Martín will be leaving today. ahead of Santiago Giménez for the Tri starter.
