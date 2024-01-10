Julian Zucchi He surprised more than one by revealing that he did not tell him “I love you” to his ex-partner Yiddá Eslava. In this regard, the Argentine actor explained the reason why he did not show affection to the mother of his children while they still had an affair. Likewise, the artist said that he had to carry therapy when one of his children He realized a detail related to what his relationship with Eslava was like. In this note we tell you all the details.

Why didn't Julián Zucchi say “I love you” to Yiddá Eslava?

Julian Zucchi was the last guest on Renzo Schuller's YouTube channel, to whom he confessed that he did not tell “I love you” to Slavic Yidda while they still maintained a romantic bond. In this regard, the Argentine actor pointed out that the upbringing he had with his family caused him to not be an expressive person.

“He was a tough guy who didn't feel anything, Yiddá claimed me… I was never taught to hug. I had a very authoritarian family. I didn't tell him 'I love you' to nobody”, He pointed out at the beginning.

Along those lines, Zucchi said that the birth of his son changed Tomás and made him ask for psychological help to be more expressive: “I started therapy because my feelings got out of control.”

What did Julian's children notice about living with Yidda in the same house?

At another point in the interview, Julián Zucchi said that he also had to talk to a therapist, after one of his children noticed a detail about his coexistence with Yiddá Eslava.

“My son realized that he was no longer sleeping with his mother and I said, 'He's realizing that something is changing,'” he pointed Zucchiwho decided to talk to a psychologist to know how to tell the children what was happening with their mother.