Lula met with the Palestinian ambassador to Brazil, Ibrahim Alzeben, at Planalto; in December, South Africa filed a lawsuit against the Israeli government for alleged genocidal actions in Gaza

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Wednesday (10 January 2023) with the Palestinian ambassador to Brazil, Ibrahim Alzeben, at Palácio do Planalto. At the meeting, the diplomat asked for the Brazilian government's support for the case filed at the International Court of Justice against Israel.

The initiative was presented by South Africa on December 29, 2023. It talks about alleged violations of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the conflict in the Gaza Strip. The first hearings of the process should begin on Thursday (11 January 2024).

“We do ask for Brazil’s support for this South African initiative to put an end to this genocide against the Palestinian people and free both, in this case, the people of Israel and the people of Palestine from this episode”said Alzeben.

The International Court of Justice, also known as the Hague Court, is the main body of the United Nations in the judicial area. It is responsible for adjudicating disputes between States. It is located in The Hague, in the Netherlands. Understand how the court works in this video.

According to him, Lula replied that he is studying the case. “Brazil’s position is clear in condemning any type of genocide against any human being”said the ambassador.

Alzeben said he thanked Lula for the Brazilian position of support for the creation of the State of Palestine.

We express our gratitude to Brazil, to the President, for the position of support for the 2-State solution, for the end of the conflict, aggression and genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the repressions and aggressions in the West Bank and Jerusalem. We agree on several points that peace is the only solution to the conflict and the creation of the State of Palestine is imperative that must be created and respected based on international humanitarian law”he said.

The chancellor, Mauro Vieira, and the special advisor to the Presidency, Celso Amorim, attended the meeting.