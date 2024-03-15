The Argentine Julián Zucchi has been involved in the middle of a media scandal after being supported with Priscila Mateoreporter for the program Magaly Medina, in passionate kisses at the exit of a bachelorette party last weekend. And not only that, but he was recently accused of being unfaithful to the mother of his children, Yiddá Eslava. For this reason, the actor came out to defend himself, but no one expected that he would end up admitting that he still loves the former reality girl, with whom he was for 11 years.

What did Julián Zucchi say about infidelity to Yiddá Eslava?

In the latest edition of 'Love and fire', Julián Zucchi communicated exclusively with the show Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter to address the latest statements from his ex-partner Yiddá Eslava, who claimed that he cheated on her in Argentina, which caused the end of their long relationship.

“I separated from Julián because he was unfaithful to me, I discovered his infidelity and decided to remain silent. I kept it for so long for my children, only for them, because they do not deserve their mother's name and their father's name to be in headlines… When I discover the infidelity, the bond of friends and couple is clearly broken,” Yiddá told the Willax Television entertainment program.

For this reason, the former Parchis member refuted what the actress said, arguing that she only had a conversation with a friend, but that she decided to hide this information because she did not want Yiddá to find out.

“I'm going to Buenos Aires to see what I'm going to do with my life, I went to Argentina to think. I'm going to a friend's house… I went into my friend's house to have some wines, nothing more and she, my “The only mistake is that I told him that I had gone to a bar in Palermo and instead I had gone to this girl's house.”Julian explained.

What did Julián Zucchi say about Slavic Yiddá?

On the other hand, during the conversation with the Willax TV entertainment program, the Argentine interpreter was sincere and stated that he still has very strong feelings for Eslava, despite having made his romance with Priscila Mateo official just a few days ago.

“The only thing I tell her is that I love her, that I love her, I respect her, I admire her, I still admire her, I still love her, but we are angry. And what we have to understand is that it is not that we have stopped loving each other.” and she told me no, she didn't love me.”, he mentioned and hinted at his deep feelings for her. He avoided addressing her current relationship.

What did Magaly Medina say about Julián Zucchi's statements?

In the most recent broadcast of 'Magaly TV, la firma', Magaly Medina dedicated several minutes of her program to address Julián Zucchi's surprising statements. The actor pointed out that he initially did not intend to talk about his relationship with Priscila Mateo, but that he decided to do so after the scandal generated by Rodrigo González and Gigi Mitre's program. In this program, images of Zucchi and Mateo kissing while leaving a bachelorette party over the weekend were shown.

“He forgot that he had made someone official, that he had met someone who makes him dance, who makes him happy. The reporter doesn't count for him, so why the hell do you make something official? That's when you're sure that that relationship is going on a serious path, but while you're still dating, getting to know one another, you can't make anyone official. He's 40 years old, do we have to tell him?… His statements to another media outlet have really made our reporter and her ridiculous. They have made a very bad impression. He then tried to justify it with the reporter, which seems typical to me of these men who do not want to lose either rope or goat,” Medina initially stated.

