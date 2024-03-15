Gladkov: a man received a concussion due to shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the village of Zarechye-1
A resident of the village of Zarechye-1 in the Grayvoronsky urban district of the Belgorod region was injured as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on March 15. He received a shrapnel wound in the thigh and a concussion of the brain, said the regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov in Telegram-channel.
#Russian #region #man #received #concussion #due #shelling #Ukrainian #Armed #Forces
Leave a Reply