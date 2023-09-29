Although at first it was not part of his plans, overnight, Jaime Lozano changed his position and opened the door to the presence of naturalized players within the Mexican National Team, being the first and great objective for him to join the group. the call of Julián Quiñones. A call that in fact has been brewing since the time Diego Cocca was coach of Tri and that has been decided to respect.
Julián’s presence is almost so certain that despite not yet having legal permission to represent El Tri on the field, on the FIFA date in September, the América forward was training at the CAR facilities with Jaime Lozano and the rest of the group, leaving good feelings in ‘Jimmy’ who had intentions of adding him to the squad for the pair of friendly duels in October, an idea that seems to be ruled out.
Duilio Davino, Director of National Teams, reports that Julián’s presence with Mexico is assured, however, it would not occur for this FIFA break, since the legal movements have not materialized as expected, the immigration process is taking longer than expected. In essence, it was communicated at the beginning and it seems difficult for it to be in time to include it in the list that has to be presented to FIFA at the beginning of next week. Davino added, “as soon as he is eligible, he will be called up,” making clear the commitment to the scorer.
