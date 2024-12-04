CIUDAD REAL.- The current rector of the University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM), Julián Garde, has been re-elected after having obtained 3,802 votes in the elections held this Tuesday, compared to 1,004 blank votes, and thus faces his second term in office. front of the academic institution, this time for six years as provided by the Organic Law of the University System.

According to the data collected from the UCLM website where the vote count could be followed online, in the group of doctoral professors with permanent links to the UCLM Garde has obtained 891 votes, compared to 551 four years ago, when he faced the then rector Miguel Ángel Collado.

In this group, 183 blank votes have been counted, and the rate of participation has been 78 percent compared to 92.81 percent in the last elections.

In the group of teachers not belonging to the previous groupthere were 325 votes, compared to 465 four years ago, and 35 were blank, while participation was close to 27 percent, less than half than in 2020.

Garde’s biggest result, just like four years ago, has been in the group of students and research staff in trainingwith 2,195 votes in favor and 345 blank, with a 9.16 percent share compared to 21.09 percent in 2020, when the current rector obtained more than 4,100 supports.

In the case of technical, management and administration and services personnel (PTGAS) the participation rate exceeds 55 percent, 20 points less than in the last elections, and Garde has achieved here less support than blank votes: 391 versus 441.

By university campus, in Albacete Garde has obtained 1,099 votes, 280 have been blank and 17 null; In Ciudad Real, the current rector has received 1,121 votes, 315 have been blank and 9 null, while in the Almadén headquarters he has added 78 votes and 13 have been cast blank.

On the Toledo campus, for its part, it has obtained 743 votes, while 200 have been blank and 13 null; In the case of the seat of Talavera de la Reina the candidate has obtained 154 votes, 54 have been blank and 3 null. Finally, on the Cuenca campus, Garde has obtained 607 votes, while 1,420 have been blank and 4 null votes.

In these elections, 32,187 members of the university community had the right to vote.

José Julián Garde López-Brea (Madrid, 1966) is a professor of animal production at the Higher Technical School of Agricultural and Forestry Engineers and Biotechnology (ETSIAMB), where he has developed his teaching activity until he was elected rector.

He is the author of more than 150 research works published in international journals and more than 40 research projects, as well as a full academician of the Royal National Academy of Veterinary Sciences of Spain, the Royal National Academy of Doctors of Spain and the Royal Academy of Medicine of Castilla-La Mancha.