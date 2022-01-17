The actress Julie Fox, who has confirmed his relationship with kanye-west, is once again a topic of conversation on social networks. On this occasion, madonna has uploaded a photo where he appears together with the rapper’s new muse and assured that they talked about the artist’s next big project: her biographical film.

What role would the actress have in the Madonna biopic?

It all started with the publication of Madonna in which she is seen embracing Julia Fox. In the description of the photo you can read: “I went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie.”

The EW portal revealed that the actress is being considered to play the role of Debi Mazar, a close friend of the “Like a virgin” interpreter. In addition, Kanye West, Antonio Brown and Floyd Mayweather appeared in the photos of the same publication.

Last publication of the singer with the actress on social networks. Photo: Instagram Madonna

Netizens were quick to react. Fans of the singer have made their comparisons between Fox and what Mazar looked like years ago.

It is worth mentioning that Julia revealed that her first meeting with Mazar was last year, through an exchange of messages. Later, for a Document Journal interview, the two spoke via Zoom.

Netizens compared Fox to the real Debi Mazar. Photo: composition/ LR/ EW

Mazar is famous for participating in movies such as Goodfellas and the Younger and Entourage series.

Julia Fox says she was a fan of the Kardashian family

Actress Julia Fox caused a stir on social media after admitting that she has been a longtime fan of the Kardashian Jenner family. In addition, the model assured that she wanted them to “be her family”.

People magazine points out that Julia Fox has been a fan of the Kardashian family for 15 years, long before starting a relationship with the musician.

Julia herself would have admitted it in an episode of her podcast on Spotify, Forbidden Fruits, launched last December.

“I’m going to miss Keeping up. I’ve watched the show since it first came out in 2007, when it was embarrassing to watch. I am a die-hard fan. How I wanted my family to be, “he said.