The Premier League has resumed. Ajax and PSV made no mistake in this. That could not be said of the keepers and perhaps also of Heracles Almelo. For the first time, a bus was met by supporters expressing their dismay at a player taking part. Etienne Verhoeff talks about this in the new AD Voetbalpodcast with Johan Inan and Mikos Gouka on the basis of four statements.











The first statement is about Rai Vloet playing along. That should not have happened, Johan Inan thought. ,,During the press talk in Almelo, the impression was created that he would only train and not play. I can imagine that it is much too fresh to include Rai Vloet in the selection. Also with a view to the family of the 4-year-old boy.” Gouka: ,,I think they have thought of the sport at Heracles. He’s one of the best players they have.”

Feyenoord seems to be able to put a line through the transfer of Riechedly Bazoer. The team from Rotterdam wanted to strengthen the selection with the midfielder of Vitesse. ,,Bazoer’s wishes were a problem for Feyenoord. With Vitesse they could have come to an agreement regarding the transfer fee, perhaps. But it now seems that the transfer is not going through at all. Moreover, after this weekend, the gap is not nine points between Feyenoord and Vitesse, but only three. That also gives Arnhem reason to think about a possible sale.”

Brobbey

At Ajax, Brian Brobbey immediately showed himself in the duel with FC Utrecht. ,,There is a phenomenon in Brobbey. I’ve seen him fifteen games. There is no duel in which he does not create chances. Somehow that boy is always dangerous. He has a nose for the goal, is a good target and fits well in the group. They all run away with him.”

The reporters in the AD Voetbalpodcast discuss how that can play a role in the championship race with PSV, just like the future of Fred Grim at Willem II.

