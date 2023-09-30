‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ continues to present the most important part of its plot: the Shibuya arc, so its fans are more than excited with each new chapter of the anime based on the manga written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. Although they were sad and upset because a main character died in the last episode of the comic, fans of Gojo Satoru and company want to know how the story continues to develop in the animated adaptation.

For this reason, here we tell you all the details so that you know when and where to see chapter 11 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, in which all the sorcerers are expected to free Gojo from the Prison Kingdom of Geto, who is under the control by Kenjaku.

When does episode 11 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, premiere?

Yuji Itadori warned the rest of the sorcerers that Gojo was sealed in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’. Photo: MAPPA

season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ will premiere its chapter 11 on Thursday, October 5, 2023. This series directed by Shota Goshozono, who took over from Park Sung-hoo, the director of the first installment, will present an exciting episode in which we will see Yuji Itadori and the rest of the sorcerers save Gojo Satoruwho was sealed by Geto, before Nanami returns.

What time to watch episode 11 of season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’?

Episode 11 of the second season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ It can be seen from 12:00 pm in Peru, as we are accustomed to. In case you live in another Latin American country or in Spain, below we leave you a list with the corresponding times to watch the new chapter of the anime:

Mexico: 11.00 am

Colombia: 12.00 pm

Ecuador: 12.00 pm

Venezuela: 1.00 pm

Chile: 2.00 pm

Argentina: 2.00 pm

Uruguay: 2.00 pm

Spain: 7.00 pm

Gojo was sealed by Geto in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’. Photo: MAPPA

Where to watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, ONLINE?

season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ can be viewed ONLINE from Crunchyroll, a streaming platform specialized in anime content. Here you will also find the complete previous episodes of the first installment. To access this service, you will only have to create an account and choose the plan of your choice. If you want to try the application before you have your user, you can access its free trial for 14 days.