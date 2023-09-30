The strategist of the Monterrey Soccer Club, Fernando Ortizwants to leave behind what happened in the last Clásico Regio where they were beaten 3-0 against the Tigres UANL and asks for the support of their fans.
This situation that triggered discomfort among the fans and within the club, its coach, the Argentine Tano Ortizwanted to be encouraged to make a request for his followers.
“I do ask the fans not to stop supporting the team beyond the anger or pain they may already have in losing a Classic,” said the strategist at a press conference.
Ortiz knows that it is not the best time to ask for support, but he did not want to miss the opportunity to make the call to the entire Gang environment in the most complicated moments.
“The fans have always behaved in a very good way in all the games where I have coached, with games with a lot of satisfaction and joy and games where perhaps, like the last game, there was very deep pain, but it is understandable. It is the trust that we as a team give to the fans” pointed out the ‘Tano‘.
After the request, he wanted to take advantage of the moment to retract the words he used the previous weekend when he questioned his colleague’s approach. Dante Siboldiby playing with a somewhat defensive formation.
“Today, several days have passed and watching the replay of the game, perhaps the words I used the other day were not correct, I accept it, I have no reason to question or fix what the opponent is doing, even if in a moment of pain and anger for not being able to get the result on a court that for me would have been nice, a nice result,” he added.
“I am convinced that perhaps they took advantage of the right moment to hit, it was not our best game, I also accept it, I am 100% responsible for the result, but I am a human being where also perhaps at the moment of thinking and acting in the moment When I leave a game that’s what I get, but later in the cold analysis the defeat is 100% my responsibility,” he pointed out.
The Sultana del Norte team is in ninth place in the standings, accumulating 13 points in eight games.
