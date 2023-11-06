













Jujutsu Kaisen: Author asks that you not skip the summaries of the episodes of the second season because they are important for the action









The mangaka of Jujutsu Kaisen He commented that the sequences prior to the anime’s opening theme are special because they reveal more information.

In other words, they are not a simple summary, rather, they are almost completely (re)done and can provide a new perspective on the events that occurred in the previous chapter.

In view of this, the mangaka invites fans to appreciate each of the minutes of the episodes, since, it seems, they could bring different surprises. Here is what he mentioned:

“Thanks for [ver] the fifteenth episode of the second season!

[Sé que] Streaming services these days may give you the option to “skip the recap,” or something like that, when the theme is playing, before the opening starts. [tema musical y secuencia de apertura]but for the second season almost all the content – ​​which It covers stuff from the previous episode – it’s basically re-done, so you get the most out of it if you don’t skip it!”.

Source: Studio MAPPA

Surely, the supposed summary will bring us some surprises. Let’s appreciate all the work of Studio MAPPA and watch every second of the new chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen.

We recommend you: Test: Jujutsu Kaisen: What would be your cursed technique?

Where can I watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen is available on Crunchyroll. The second was released in deux cours format and is also distributed by the platform that has the film – which could function as a sequel to the anime series.

The manga of Jujutsu Kaisen It has been published since 2018. It currently has 23 published volumes. The first adaptation and serialization of the anime began in 2020 and ended in 2021. The film arrived at the end of 2021 and the second season in 2023. All work is carried out by Studio MAPPA.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)