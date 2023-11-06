An Israeli Border Police officer died this Monday (6) after being stabbed, hours earlier, in East Jerusalem by a 16-year-old Palestinian, who was shot dead by other police officers at the scene.

“Sergeant Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin and two other fighters were on an operational activity to protect the Shalem (police) station. During the activity, the terrorist emerged, fatally stabbing the fighter and another who was slightly injured,” said a spokesman. police voice, stating that a third police officer shot at the attacker and killed him.

Police reported that the 20-year-old agent died at Hadassa hospital in Jerusalem, after many efforts to save her life.

The young woman who died was a resident of one of the kibbutz near the Gaza Strip attacked by Hamas on October 7 and had immigrated from the United States in August 2021 to join the Border Police.

Her attacker was identified by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa such as Muhamad Omar Al Farouk, 16, resident of East Jerusalem.

The police station in front of which he carried out the attack is located close to Herod’s Gate, one of the entrances to the Muslim neighborhood of the Old City of Jerusalem.

Police arrested another suspect at the scene, whose “connection to the attacker and the attack is being investigated”, a spokesman said.

Israel’s police chief, Yaakov Shabtai, was at the scene and carried out a “situational assessment” with the Jerusalem district commissioner, who opened an investigation into the incident.

Since the start of Israel’s war against the terrorist group Hamas, this is the third attack in East Jerusalem.

Earlier this morning, Israeli police also arrested 23 people in the Shuafat neighborhood, also on the east side of the city, on suspicion of acts of violence at protests and supporting violence and terrorism on social media. (With EFE agency)