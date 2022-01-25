Today it was revealed that Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the acclaimed anime film, will finally be released in the United States and Canada next March. With this, It has been confirmed that the prequel to the adventures of Yūji Itadori will arrive in Latin America in the future.

Through an official statement, Crunchyroll has confirmed that Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will hit theaters in Latin America. There is currently no exact date for this, but it is certain that this year we will see Yuta Ookotsu in our nearest theaters. This is the official description:

“When they were children, Rika Orimoto died in a car accident before the eyes of her best friend, Yuta Okkotsu. ‘It is a promise. When we grow up, we’ll get married.’ Rika became a spirit and Yuta came to wish for her own death after suffering from her curse, but the great sorcerer Gojo Satoru (Satoru Gojo) welcomed him to the Academy of Magic. There Yuta meets his companions: Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki and Panda, and finally finds the determination that he lacked. ‘I finally have the confidence to say that it’s not a bad thing that I’m still living!’ ‘Being in the Academy of Sorcery I will be able to break Rika’s curse.’ Meanwhile, the evil curse user Suguro Geto, who was expelled from the sorcery academy for murdering innocents, appears before Yuta and the rest. ‘On December 24th we will celebrate the Night Parade of the Hundred Demons’. Geto aspires to create a paradise exclusively for sorcerers and decides to unleash thousands of curses on Shinjuku and Kyoto to exterminate all non-sorcerers. Can Yuta stop Geto? And what about breaking Rika’s curse?”

Along with this, a list of voices in Japanese has been shared, where he talks about the return of Yuichi Nakamura as Satoru Gojo, as well as more actors. ANDThis seems to indicate that the version that will arrive in our region will be the one with subtitlesand makes no mention of any dubbing.

Editor’s Note:

This are good news. Considering that in the United States this film will be released in just two months, this means that at some point in the summer or fall we will see Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in our region. It will be interesting to see if this film manages to break the box office records of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train on an international level.

