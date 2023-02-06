Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Dhofar Kosouf, a player of our national judo team, won the silver medal at the end of the 2033 Paris Grand Slam tournament, whose prizes amount to $154,000, and was held with the participation of 520 players from 82 countries, including 8 Arab teams represented in the UAE and Bahrain teams. , Qatar, Morocco, Tunisia, Lebanon, Algeria, and Djibouti.

Our team ranked first in the Arab world and the 14th at the championship level, which was won by France, with 4 gold medals, 3 silver medals, and 4 bronze medals.

Throughout the match, our player Dhofar outperformed the Dutch and European champion Corel Michael, who won the gold medal, taking advantage of our player’s renewed injury to his left foot, and his insistence on continuing despite the doctors’ advice of swelling of the foot as a result of the sprain, to respond in the last 20 seconds.

Although his opponent received two warnings, and was close to Al-Ahmar for passive play as a result of exhaustion, Dhofar was able to complete the match to collect a score of qualifying points for the 2024 Paris Olympics by winning during the qualifiers for the iron group for the heavy weight under 100 kg over the German champions, Georgia, Hungary, Azerbaijan and Canada.

Our player, Tilal Shavili, ranked fifth in the under-81 kg category, after he was close to the bronze medal.

Muhammad bin Thaloub Al-Dari, President of the Judo Federation, appreciated the positive participation of our team during the Paris Grand Slam Grand Slam Judo Championship, which included the most prominent ranks in the world, along with the good Arab presence, conveying his greetings and congratulations to the team through Nasser Al-Tamimi, Secretary-General of the Federation, Head of Mission, hoping to continue in The journey of the major tournaments qualifying for the Paris Olympics 2024 is a continuation of the Emirati presence, and I congratulate the International Judo Federation and the French Federation for the technical and public success, and for the championship title for the year 2023.