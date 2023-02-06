The first guest of Verissimo today February 5 was Gerry Scotti. He entered Silvia Toffanin’s living room with dance steps and spoke without filters. He talked about the terrible moments when he had Covid and the irrepressible emotion when he became a great grandfather. A few days ago little Pietro was born and the Scotti family has expanded.

His concern was all for little Virginia: “We were afraid she would experience all this worse, instead both my son Edoardo and his wife Ginevra were good at explaining to her what was about to happen. Taking Pietro in my arms was an intense emotion, but also much more controlled than when I first held Virginia. I am very happy for my son, because I am an only child and so is he. We both felt the weight of this uniqueness in different ways and now I am delighted that he and Ginevra have two children. Now I hope for the third grandchild or even for the set of twins!”.

“They left suddenly, at two different times, but both without giving a warning, without an illness”. Guest at “Verissimo”, Gerry Scotti is moved by remembering his parents.

“My mother passed away at 67, my father four years later. I said goodbye to them both the night before and the day after they were gone”, says the conductor with teary eyes, ready to go back on the air with the new edition of “The show of records”. “They didn’t give me time to try and save them.”

He then adds: “Life is strange, it flies by in a day, in the case of my parents in an evening. I said goodbye to both of them the night before and the next day they were gone. There you discover that you are a little ball from the abacus: don’t try to calculate with life, because suddenly someone arrives, shakes the abacus and you are no longer anyone”.