Judgments | Young people invited an expensively dressed acquaintance to a party in Espoo – They wanted the victim's branded jacket to show off to the girls

Two young people wanted this expensive top coat from an acquaintance who was wearing branded clothes and organized an ambush in Espoo.

Young people the men robbed the minor victim for his branded clothing.

The crime took place in a private apartment in Matinkylä. The boy invited the male victim over for a beer and asked the victim to borrow his top to impress the girls.

The boy and his friend lured the victim to the balcony, where they started threatening the victim with knives. His Canada Goose jacket, Airpods and other valuables were demanded from the victim. In the situation, a hassle arose, as a result of which the victim's Prada shirt was broken.

At the time, the boy was under a travel ban, a leg brace and was forbidden to have contact with the victim. The boy sent the victim a picture of the removed leg brace on Snapchat and told him that he could remove the leg brace at any time.

With a boy there were already other incidents in his account. A little earlier, the then 17-year-old boy met a man in the Iso Omena shopping center, from whom he began to demand money.

The boy started pushing the man on the escalator and tearing his clothes. The boy also teased the man with his headphones. The man threw 40 euros from his wallet to the boy and ran away.

The situation ended at the bus terminal, where the boy chased the man of his time around the pole.

Son he himself denied the crimes for the most part. According to him, both victims owed him money from the past, and he explained the message by saying that he had only tried to calm the victim down.

In court, however, the victim of the crime and the video camera recordings of the assault in the shopping center were believed more.

The West Uusimaa district court sentenced a man born in 2004 to three months and 10 days of conditional imprisonment for assault, assault, theft and threatening to be heard in court proceedings as a young person. The verdict is final.

The boy had previously committed crimes, including aggravated robbery.

The boy's friend, born in 1999, was sentenced to one year in prison for assault and theft in the district court. The sentence includes the previous prison sentence ordered to be executed.