Lewis Hamilton surprised the world of motorsports with its arrival in Ferrari, one of the main and most winning teams in the history of Formula 1. However, no one expected his departure from Mercedes, the team with which he won six world titles.

The pilot will arrive for the 2025 season and will take the place of Carlos Sainz, who is now searching for a team that will open the doors for him.

Aiming to reach his eighth world championship, hamilton signed with the team Maranello before ending his relationship with the Germans, which extended until 2026, but thanks to a release clause, the pilot was allowed to leave before completing the established time

According to what was revealed by the newspaper Sport and Giuly Duchessa, lewis will have a multimillion-dollar contract that will go down in the history of Ferrari.

The British driver has been world champion seven times.

Between salary, sponsors, image rights, bonuses and other aspects, the seven-time world champion would be receiving approximately 100 million dollars a year. This would make him one of the highest paid drivers in Formula 1 history.

On the other hand, the newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport revealed that the Italian team would be investing “between 80 or 90 million a year in the two drivers”, however, approximately 50 million euros would be allocated exclusively for the salary of the new member.

