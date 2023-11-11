Amnon Shashua, the co-founder of the AI ​​start-up Mobileye, is one of the leading movers and shakers in Israel’s startup scene. Now he is also causing a stir in politics.

AAs a professor, he has a long and remarkable list of publications. As a scientist, he is at the center of one of the major research fields of our time. As an entrepreneur, he turned theory into practice and founded, built and profitably sold a billion-dollar company practically from nothing. Over the past few weeks, Amnon Shashua has spoken out with verve and clear statements in the heated political debates in his homeland of Israel, which has been attacked by terrorists, and they are tough.

Because as one of the country’s best-known university professors and most influential founders, he considers the incumbent government coalition to be guilty of nothing less than “failure, dissonance and incompetence”: “We have to limit our losses – and quickly. “The only solution to the current situation in Israel is to replace the government – ​​that must happen immediately,” he wrote in the business journal Calcalist days after the attack. The government is more concerned with its political survival than with the country’s security.