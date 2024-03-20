To avoid traffic jams, it is better to continue driving over the Zeeland Bridge this summer.

Looking for the sun within our national borders and are you looking for quiet polder roads? The province of Zeeland is a great place to stay. The more remote you go, the quieter the roads. Of course it is busy on and around the Brouwersdam on beautiful summer days.

In any case, you can continue driving on the Zeeland Bridge this summer. That is the bridge between Schouwen-Duiveland and Noord-Beveland. With this road bridge you can drive towards Goes, among other things. Previously, the bridge opened twice an hour in the summer. From this summer this has been reduced to once per hour.

The province gives priority to car traffic over ship traffic. In the summer the bridge opens to allow pleasure boats to pass through. This results in long traffic jams on the bridge for car traffic every year. To reduce traffic jams, it was decided to only open the bridge once an hour.

There is a winner and a loser. Motorists can cheer and now drive a lot faster towards the south of Zeeland. Boat owners are obviously less happy with the measure. From this summer onwards they will have to float in front of the bridge longer because it only opens once an hour.

When the bridge opens you will probably stand still longer than before, that is the other side. After all, there is a chance that more boats will be lined up waiting for the bridge to open. Those sailing boats with long masts all have to pass through when the bridge is finally open. Every advantage has its disadvantage, a legendary footballer would say if he were alive today.

In any case, car traffic will have to be happy with the measure. Every summer, long traffic jams form in front of the Zeeland Bridge because it opens twice an hour. Holiday traffic in the direction of Zoutelande and Domburg often uses the bridge, which has been in use since 1965.

This doesn't have to be a permanent rule. The consequences on the water as a result of this decision will be examined. If unsafe situations arise on the water, there is always a chance that it will be reversed to twice an open Zeeland bridge per hour. In short, enjoy driving this summer. (through NOS)

