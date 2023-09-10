Judgments | Pigging on the dance floor of a karaoke restaurant cost a man more than 2,000 euros

A man joined unknown women in a karaoke restaurant in Helsinki and molested another on the dance floor.

Helsinki the district court sentenced a man born in 1980 to a 20-day fine for sexual harassment. More than 1,500 euros had to be paid with the man’s income.

The crime took place in November 2021 in a karaoke restaurant in Helsinki.

The victim had been spending the evening in a bar with his sister, when the man had sat down at their table. The man didn’t know women from before.

The female victim had moved to the dance floor with her sister, when the man had violently grabbed her. The man had pulled the woman into his arms from behind.

The victim got out of the situation with the help of his sister. The police were also called to the restaurant.

Man denied having committed the crime. He didn’t have clear memories of what happened, but he was sure he hadn’t grabbed her hips.

According to the district court, the testimony of the witnesses and the victim as well as other evidence supported the victim’s testimony. The man’s act was considered to have violated the victim’s right to self-determination.

In addition to the fine, the man was ordered to pay the victim 400 euros for mental suffering and 200 euros for temporary psychological harm. The verdict is final.