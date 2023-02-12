Judgments | A man went to find out about a “human relations matter” in Vantaa – He let his dog attack the victim and hit him on the head with a knife

The gross assault took place in March 2020 in Vantaa. The man was sentenced to prison for numerous crimes.

Eastern Uusimaa the district court sentenced the man, born in 1993, to a prison sentence of one and two months for, among other things, aggravated assault, violation of a restraining order and illegal threat.

The gross assault took place in March 2020 in Vantaa.

The man had arrived with his dog in the victim’s yard. According to his own words, the man had come “to find out about a certain interpersonal issue”.

The man had let his dog loose and ordered it to bite the victim. The victim had fallen to the ground and the dog had bitten him several times.

When the victim had tried to get up from the ground, the man had stabbed the victim in the head with a kitchen knife. After this, the man had left the place. The victim got a big wound on the head and holes in the legs.

The man denied the charge. He said that the knife hit the man while he was attacking the man. According to the man, the dog had defended its owner on its own initiative.

The relationship between the man and the victim was already bad before the incident.

According to the district court, the victim’s account of the events was consistent, and it was supported by witness statements and a doctor’s report.

A restraining order the violation occurred several times after a restraining order was imposed on the man in November 2019. The restraining order concerned the man’s former partner, the mother of the children.

The man had tried to call the woman several times, sometimes from a different number to fool her. The man also sent messages to the woman in which, among other things, he threatened her with limb loss.

The man was also sentenced for causing damage, because he broke the doorphone of the woman’s house with a sharp object.

The district court sentenced one year and two months of joint punishment for the crimes. The punishment was moderated because the man had been sentenced in March 2021 to more than two years in prison for other crimes.

Man appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal for aggravated assault. The man justified the complaint by saying that he had not attacked anyone, but that the situation had started with the victim’s attack.

According to the Court of Appeal, the fact that the man left the house with a dog and a knife speaks for the fact that the man caused the injuries on purpose. According to the witness, the man had left the apartment in a hurry and angry.

The Court of Appeal found the man’s story that the victim had attacked him to be unbelievable.

The Court of Appeal changed the judgment of the district court only in terms of reasonableness, but it did not affect the length of the sentence.

The man was obliged to compensate the victim for a total of 7,150 euros.