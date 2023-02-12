Mexico.– From the age of 16, Horacio Palencia felt that his vocation was to be a composer, and his dream, that a song written by him would become famous.

What he never imagined is that he would stand out as a regional Mexican composer and that his works would be performed by Los Ángeles Azules, Banda El Recodo, Banda MS, Grupo Firme, Maluma, Luis Fonsi and Belinda, among others.

His are, for example, songs like “Through the Glass”, popularized by Germán Montero, and “De Ti Exclusivo”, performed by La Arrolladora Banda El Limón.

Musical career

Palencia began singing songs by artists such as Marco Antonio Solís and Armando Manzanero; then he made his own creations.

Originally from Sinaloa, whenever he could he went to Mazatlán to visit the offices of the Sinaloan bands so that they could listen to his lyrics.

“It’s part of my culture since I was little to listen to Sinaloan music. Banda El Recodo was the first band I heard and Banda La Costeña. When Juan Gabriel recorded with Banda El Recodo, he was an influence on my artistic and personal life,” said Palencia, in telephone interview.

When I was in my first year of high school, an uncle got an appointment in Tepic, Nayarit, with the composers Urías, who wrote for Los Tigres del Norte and Bronco in the late 1990s. He welcomed them into his house and showed them records and photos with various artists.

“He came from a ranch, from a very small town, seeing him taking pictures with Los Tigres del Norte was something that marked me and filled me with emotion. Back in a truck he was inspired to compose ‘I would like to be a Sparrow’, by the same enthusiasm,” he shared as he recalled his first song.

Palencia, 40, believes that having an introverted personality has helped him when creating, since he is carried away by feelings and lets them flow. Although he never thought of launching himself as a singer, on one occasion La Chicuela invited him to show his repertoire and then he emerged publicly as a singer-songwriter.

“When making a new song it is a challenge. Apart from the fact that it must be fresh, it has to be a different proposal because artists are always demanding and want things that are not similar,” he reflected.

With a repertoire of more than a thousand songs, Palencia won the Billboard Mexican Music Award for Composer of the Year (2012 and 2013) and more than 35 BMI Awards.

His career will be recognized on February 17, at Bohemia 73, in the El Cantoral room. Tickets are available through the Ticketmaster system.