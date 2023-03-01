Judgments | A man robbed an unknown person in the parking lot of a youth center

A man robbed an unknown victim in the parking lot of a youth center, threatening him with a knife in the middle of the day.

In the year A man born in 1994 was sentenced to two years in prison for aggravated robbery at the Helsinki district court.

The crime took place in May 2020 in Helsinki.

The victim had been sitting in a van in the parking lot of the youth center waiting for his friend when the perpetrator had asked him to borrow a mobile phone charger.

Suddenly, the man had grabbed the victim by the neck, and the victim had felt a knife blade on his neck.

According to the victim, the man had ordered the victim to empty his pockets and ran away after getting the loot.

When the victim’s friend arrived, they called the police.

The man was caught shortly after the robbery and the contents of the wallet stolen from the victim and a mobile phone were found in his possession. The mobile phone’s memory card and SIM card, the victim’s wallet and the bladed weapon used in the robbery were lost.

In the district court, the man said that he had been using drugs and that he needed money, which he said he needed to live.

He said he robbed the victim on a whim. According to the man, the knife was a very thin bread knife, and according to his own words, the man had not held the knife against the victim’s neck.

District court found the victim’s account credible. According to the prosecutor, the crime was heinous especially because it was directed at an unknown person in the afternoon in a public place.

Patrik Mikael Lindblom was sentenced to two years in prison for aggravated robbery. In the punishment, Lindblom’s previous sentence was humiliatingly taken into account.

The man was ordered to pay the victim 550 euros for mental suffering.

The man appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not change the judgment of the district court, which is therefore legally binding.