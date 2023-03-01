The franchise of dragonball is considered more alive than ever, and that is precisely because the Super manga is still in circulation, to the DLC of games like z kakarot, as well as the film that was released last year. Precisely, said film presented us with the new transformation into beast mode of the eldest son of Goku, Gohan.

As the fan base has grown with respect to the film, new sketches of the character have been released, this is part of the film’s animation director, Chikashi kubotawhich also gives us a new look at Orange Piccolo. Thus demonstrating the prominence that the Namek it also has in this installment, one that is quite large in terms of power.

Here you can see the art:

Gohan Beast, Orange Piccolo illustrations and a Goku sketch by Chikashi Kubota, animation director of DBS: SUPER HERO! https://t.co/yu9zz2pBWo pic.twitter.com/qgvDgMtobw —Hype (@DbsHype) February 24, 2023

Regarding Dragon Ball Super: Superhero, For now, it has not been revealed when it will be released on streaming services, but it is likely that sites like Amazon Prime Video either crunchyroll get the exclusive We’ll see what happens with the fate of the tape.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: This type of official art is always exciting, which means that we could continue to see this phase in subsequent projects. And it is that the film is considered canon, approved by Toriyama himself.